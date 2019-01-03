A police officer who caught a murderer after witnessing him stab a man to death in the street has said he is “humbled” to receive a bravery award.

Sergeant Matthew Ebbs, 26, gave chase after Erick Ekam, 19, plunged a 12in carving knife into Mohamed Aadam Mohamed, 20, in Camden, north London.

The officer, who was working in plain clothes targeting drug dealers, confronted the knifeman, who ran at the officer before fleeing and throwing his weapon away.

Sgt Ebbs arrested the killer after he tripped and fell on September 4 2017.

Sergeant Matthew Ebbs has been awarded for his bravery Metropolitan Police by Commissioner Cressida Dick (Met Police/PA)

Ekam was sentenced to life imprisonment with a minimum term of 17 years in December after he was found guilty of murder at the Old Bailey.

A graphic image of the blade was released by police at the request of Mr Mohamed’s family as a shock deterrent.

Sgt Ebbs, as well as a cyclist who helped detain Ekam, have been awarded commendations for their bravery by Metropolitan Police Commissioner Cressida Dick.

Mohamed Aadam Mohamed, 20, was knifed to death in Camden (Met Police/PA)

The officer said: “The events of that day were saddening and traumatic. I cannot begin to imagine the grief that is felt by Mohamed’s family.

“Like most days, I started my shift not knowing what I would be dealing with, but I never imagined that I would witness such an incident.

“The incident happened so quickly and after witnessing the attack I was faced with a man brandishing a knife running towards me and members of the public.

Erick Ekam, 19, was jailed for murder at the Old Bailey (Met Police/PA)

“My police training and instinct led me to confront and chase him but it was heartening that members of public tried to save the victim, and I am grateful that a passing cyclist, unaware of what had happened or the risks involved, bravely offered his help to me whilst I struggled with the suspect.

“I am humbled to have been awarded a Commissioner’s Commendation for bravery, but I have no doubt that I acted in the same way that many of my colleagues would have, doing what was right at the time to protect the public.”

Ms Dick said she was “proud” to recognise her officer’s bravery and thanked members of the public who tried to save the victim’s life.

She added: “He acted without a thought for his own safety, after a considerable foot chase and a violent struggle, arresting him.

“That Matt was in plain clothes made the whole episode more dangerous and he showed courage, quick thinking and great professionalism.”