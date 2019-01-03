American hip hop fashion designer ASAP Bari has admitted carrying out a sex attack on a woman in an east London hotel.

The 27-year-old, real name Jabari Shelton, pleaded guilty at the Old Bailey to one count of sexual assault after a video emerged of him attacking his victim in July, 2017.

ASAP Bari – real name Jabari Shelton – arrives at the Old Bailey (PA/Kirsty O’Connor)

The star, from Manhattan, New York, flew to the UK on Tuesday to attend court.

The defendant, who has an address in Clapton, east London, had been expected to deny two charges and face trial.

But he pleaded guilty to one charge on Thursday.

Shelton is a founding member of New York hip-hop collective ASAP Mob.