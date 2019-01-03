Zookeepers have begun the task of counting up how many animals live at London Zoo.

The yearly stocktaking duty sees staff at ZSL London work through all the herds and packs and flocks from tigers to penguins to jellyfish.

ZSL London Zoo annual stocktakeA zoo keeper counts Humboldt penguins underwater (Yui Mok/PA)
ZSL London Zoo annual stocktakeBut they prove easier to keep track of on land (Yui Mok/PA)
ZSL London Zoo annual stocktakeJae Jae the male Sumatran tiger made sure he was counted (Yui Mok/PA)
ZSL London Zoo annual stocktakeA pack of squirrel monkeys tried to do their own tally with the help of an abacus (Yui Mok/PA)
ZSL London Zoo annual stocktakeBut their keeper seemed less that impressed with their numeracy skills (Yui Mok/PA)
ZSL London Zoo annual stocktakeThe Bactrian camels may have got the hump if they were missed off the list (Yui Mok/PA)
ZSL London Zoo annual stocktakeAnd at least one pygmy goat tried to ensure he was counted twice (Yui Mok/PA)
ZSL London Zoo annual stocktakeThis heron grabbing a fish might have thrown the numbers off slightly (Yui Mok/PA)
ZSL London Zoo annual stocktakeA golden silk orb-weaver spider was one of the many insects and bugs included (Yui Mok/PA)
ZSL London Zoo annual stocktakeThe magnificent flower beetles were counted on at least one hand (Yui Mok/PA)
ZSL London Zoo annual stocktakeAnd in the end it seemed the safest way to keep the animals in order was to distract them with food (Yui Mok/PA)
ZSL London Zoo annual stocktakeIn the hope they’d all just stay still for more than five minutes (Yui Mok/PA)