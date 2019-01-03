Zookeepers have begun the task of counting up how many animals live at London Zoo.
The yearly stocktaking duty sees staff at ZSL London work through all the herds and packs and flocks from tigers to penguins to jellyfish.
Zookeepers have begun the task of counting up how many animals live at London Zoo.
The yearly stocktaking duty sees staff at ZSL London work through all the herds and packs and flocks from tigers to penguins to jellyfish.
Comments
Thank You
Your complaint has been sent to the site administrators.