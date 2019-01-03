A teenager has been charged in connection with an alleged murder after the death of a man in Dundee city centre on New Year’s Day.

The man, who has not yet been formally identified, suffered fatal injuries during a disturbance in the Nethergate during the early hours.

Emergency services were called to the incident near the Overgate shopping centre at approximately 1.15am on Tuesday.

The man, believed to be in his 40s or 50s, was taken to Ninewells Hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Police Scotland have now charged a 19-year-old man and he is due to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court on Friday.

We can confirm a 19-year-old man has been charged in connection with the alleged murder of a man in #Dundee on 1 January. Officers also now believe they know the identity of the man who died. Read more: https://t.co/TRPE39vDgA — TaysidePolice (@TaysidePolice) January 3, 2019

Detectives are still investigating the death but, following an appeal for help identifying the deceased man, now say they are “confident” they know who he is.

Officers say further details will be released once his next of kin have been informed.

Detective Inspector Ross Fitzgerald from the major investigations team said: “I’d like to thank the public for providing information to us so far.

“Our inquiries remain ongoing and we continue to follow positive lines of inquiry in relation to other people involved in the incident.

“I would urge any witnesses who haven’t already spoken to police to come forward.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident 516 of 1 January 2019.

Witnesses wanting to remain anonymous can call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.