Syrian president Bashar Assad will remain in power “for a while” due to Russian backing, Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt has said.

Acknowledging that Moscow believed it had gained a new sphere of influence in the region, Mr Hunt said Moscow must take responsibility for securing peace.

The Foreign Secretary told Sky News: “I think you know the British longstanding position is that we won’t have lasting peace in Syria with that regime.

“But, regretfully, we do think he’s going to be around for a while and that is because of the support that he’s had from Russia.”

The Foreign Secretary said Moscow needed to help build a real peace in Syria which has been torn apart by civil war since 2011.

He said: “Russia may think that it’s gained a sphere of influence. What we would say to them is yes, and you’ve also gained a responsibility.

“And if you’re going to be involved in Syria then you need to make sure that there really is peace in Syria.

“And that means making sure that president Assad does not use chemical weapons on his own people.”

The Foreign Secretary said president Assad had tightened his control and some countries would seek to end the diplomatic isolation of Syria.

“He’s been able to consolidate his position. There will be many people in Syria who are bitterly disappointed, but that has been the outcome.

“But, if that is the outcome, then there are going to be countries that want to re-establish diplomatic ties.”

Mr Hunt said the Islamic State group is “far from defeated” despite losing most of the land it held.

The Foreign Secretary said a solution needed to be found regarding what to do with Islamic State prisoners like Alexanda Kotey and El Shafee Elsheikh who are alleged to have been members of a brutal four-man cell of executioners in Syria and Iraq.

The terror squad was nicknamed “The Beatles” because of the British accents of its members, and is held responsible for killing a number of high-profile Western captives.

The pair, who are being held by Syrian Kurdish forces, have been stripped of their UK citizenship.

With US president Donald Trump ordering a phased withdrawal of US troops from Syria, fears have been expressed that all Islamic State prisoners could be freed once American forces leave.

Mr Hunt said: “That is one of the issues that is going to have to be resolved during the course of this year.

“We don’t think it is something that is going to have to be resolved within the next month or two months.”

Asked if he saw British Islamic State prisoners coming back to the UK, Mr Hunt said: “Well, I wouldn’t want to speculate on what the solution would be.

“But, I would simply say that our priority in this has always been one very simple priority just make sure these evil men see justice.”