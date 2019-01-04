A man has suffered a number of slash wounds to his arms and neck in an attack police are treating as a murder bid.

The 30-year-old was in a house in Edinburgh’s Magdalene Loan at around 9pm on Wednesday when two men got into the property and assaulted him.

After inflicting the injuries, the masked pair then fled from the scene, with one spotted getting onto a motorbike nearby.

Detective Constable John Dunn said: “This incident is being treated as attempted murder, but also as an isolated incident in which we believe the victim was deliberately targeted.

“The man has suffered serious injuries and remains in hospital.



“I’m keen to speak to anyone who saw any suspicious persons or vehicles in the Magdalene area on Wednesday night, or anyone with information about this incident.”

People with information are being asked to call 101, quoting reference 3226 of January 2. Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.