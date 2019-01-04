Investigations into a nightclub assault on Strictly Come Dancing star AJ Pritchard and his brother Curtis are continuing, police said.

The brothers, who are both professional dancers, were attacked in the Nakatcha nightclub in Nantwich, Cheshire, shortly after 2am on December 27.

Curtis, 22, was left needing knee surgery while AJ, 24, received bruising to his face, arms, body and legs.

A spokesman for Cheshire Police said four men, three aged 22 and one aged 24, were assaulted by a group of males in the club, on Welsh Row, and were all taken to Leighton Hospital for treatment, but have since been discharged.

Officers urged anyone with information on the attack to come forward.

Detective Inspector Claire Jesson said: “This was a serious incident and we are committed to doing all that we can to trace the people responsible and bring them to justice.

“Inquiries in relation to the incident are ongoing and officers are currently examining a large amount of CCTV footage from the nightclub and speaking to a number of witnesses who have come forward.”

A 20-year-old man from Crewe was arrested on suspicion of assault following the incident but has been released under investigation.

AJ, who came fifth in last year’s series of Strictly alongside celebrity partner Lauren Steadman, has said his brother risked his own career to try to shield him from the blows.

Curtis had been due to appear in Dancing With The Stars Ireland this month but will not have recovered from his injuries in time.

Anyone with information should contact police on 101, quoting IML 279517, online at www.cheshire.police.uk/contact/general-enquiries or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.