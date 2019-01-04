A body has been discovered in the search for missing pensioner William Scott, police have confirmed.

The body, believed to be the 90-year-old man who went missing in December, was pulled from the Water of Leith near Leith Docks.

Police Scotland said the discovery was made by officers with police dogs, who cordoned off the area to recover the body with the help of firefighters.

Mr Scott’s family have been informed, although the body has not been formally identified at this stage.

The pensioner went missing from the Chesser area on December 11.

CCTV image of William Scott on December 11 (Police Scotland/PA)

Detectives searching for the missing man said he was last seen in the Foot of the Walk pub in Leith at 3.45pm, and in Greggs in the Kirkgate Centre at 4pm.

The death is still being treated as unexplained.

Police Scotland said in a statement: “Police in Edinburgh, carrying out inquiries to trace the missing man William Scott have today, Friday 4th January, recovered a body.

“The discovery was made by officers and the Dog Unit in the Water of Leith near Victoria Bridge outside Leith Docks.

“Police would like to thank the public and media for the overwhelming support that has been shown for this investigation and William’s family.”