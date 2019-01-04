A driver who died after crashing into a tree on New Year’s Eve has been named by police.

Ryan Leigh Dorrill from Kirkcaldy was fatally injured on Hogmanay when his Vauxhall Astra crashed off Standing Stane Road at approximately 10am.

The 25-year-old was the only person in the car, which was discovered by passers by who called emergency services.

Officers closed the A915 between Boreland Road, Dysart and the B930 Percival Road in Muiredge to allow investigations to take place.

Police are still investigating the circumstances of the collision and are appealing for anyone who was in contact with the victim the night before or on the morning of the crash.

Sergeant Stephen Quinn said: “Tragically, this collision resulted in the death of a young man and our thoughts are with Ryan’s family.

“We will continue to offer any support we can and at the request of the family, we are asking that their privacy be respected at this very difficult time.

“As part of our inquiries we are keen to speak to anyone who may have been in contact with Ryan during the evening of Sunday 30 December leading into the morning of the 31st.

“Likewise we’d urge anyone who may have seen a silver Vauxhall Astra in the area of the Standing Stane Road during those hours to also contact police immediately.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the road policing unit in Fife on 101 and quote incident number 832 of 31 December 2018.