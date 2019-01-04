The French authorities have set out plans to prevent migrants in small boats risking the dangerous cross-Channel crossing to England.

Measures being taken include improved co-operation between law enforcement agencies and more surveillance and security on beaches along the northern French coastline.

The moves by the French authorities come after a Royal Navy vessel was deployed to patrol the Strait of Dover amid concern about the increase in crossings.

Home Secretary Sajid Javid welcomed the action and said the UK and France were working on a joint action plan which would be finalised in a meeting with his counterpart Christophe Castaner n the coming weeks.

French interior minister Mr Castaner said: “This plan should allow us to end these crossings by migrants who are not only illegal but also extremely dangerous.

“It is in our interest, as it is for the UK, to not allow new smugglers to operate which would attract new migrants.”

The French said 71 crossing attempts were recorded last year, compared with 12 in 2017.

There were 14 crossing attempts in the first 10 months of the year and 57 in November and December alone.

Of the 71 attempts, 40 were successful and 31 failed.

Of the 504 migrants seeking to cross the English Channel in 2018, 276 managed to get to British waters and coasts and 228 were intercepted by the French authorities.

Most of the people are Iranian.

The increase in attempts to cross by boat is believed to be due to increased security at ferry ports and Eurotunnel.

Mr Castaner and the Home Secretary have spoken in recent days about measures to tackle the situation.

He said the UK had agreed to continue providing financial support and technology such as drones, radars and video surveillance.

The French minister said: “The perspective of Brexit does not alter the need for our two countries to strengthen our co-operation to bring in concrete and co-ordinated measures to fight illegal immigration.

“The British commitments show the willingness of the UK to continue participating in the security of our common border.”

The French announcement comes after HMS Mersey was deployed to the Dover Straits while two Border Force cutters returned to UK waters following operations in the Mediterranean.

Mr Javid said: “I wholeheartedly welcome this action from our French colleagues and it is vital we continue to work together to tackle the situation in the English Channel.

“France’s plan will operate in conjunction with the action that the UK is taking to protect our border and prevent the loss of life.

“We’ve stepped-up our law enforcement response through the NCA and other agencies and earlier this week I announced two Border Force cutters would be returning to the UK from abroad – with a navy vessel helping with our patrols in the interim.

“The UK and French authorities continue to work closely through the new 24/7 Anglo-French co-ordination centre in Calais and we are developing our joint action plan which will further build on this work. I look forward to finalising it when I meet the French interior minister in the coming weeks.”