A man called the emergency services on New Year’s Day asking for an ambulance to come to his home to perform a DNA test because his “partner cheated”.

The man spoke with an operator from North West Ambulance Service, which covers Cumbria, Lancashire, Cheshire, Merseyside and Greater Manchester.

FFS – Friday fact share ‼️ So we got this 999 call on New Year’s Day… 🔊 Sound up! A man called us for a DNA test after accusing his partner of cheating. Really though?! 🤦‍♂️ #MakeTheRightCall 📞 pic.twitter.com/XC5HAJo4R3 — North West Ambulance Service (@NWAmbulance) January 4, 2019

In a recording of the conversation the operator asks the man “is the patient breathing” to which he replies: “OK, please I’m just ringing because my partner has cheated on me.”

– Operator: Right, listen to me is the patient breathing?

– Caller: Hello?

– Operator: Is the patient breathing?

– Caller: Everything okay, I want you ambulance to come to my house to go to do DNA test.

– Operator: Excuse me? Why?

– Caller: Because my partner has cheated on me.

– Operator: Right, OK this is an emergency service, we don’t do DNA tests.

– The man then tries to speak over the operator to which she responds: “Sir, listen to me, listen to me, this is an emergency line, we don’t deal with domestic cases and we don’t do DNA tests so I suggest you speak to somebody else.”

– Caller: Which number? Can I get a number please?

– Operator: I’ve not got a number for DNA tests I’m afraid.

– Caller: Thank you very much, bye.

– Operator: Bye bye.

The recording was posted to social media by the ambulance service, who accompanied the video with the caption “FFS – Friday fact share… Really though?!”

“We received almost 6,000 999 calls on New Year’s Day (that’s 33% more than usual),” the North West Ambulance Service wrote on Facebook.

“Needless to say, we didn’t send this man an ambulance but when we receive calls for anything other than a serious emergency, it wastes our precious time and resources.”