Two teenagers have come forward to speak to police after a 22-year-old man went missing on a night out.

A major operation to find Luke Jobson was launched after he went missing in the early hours of Saturday in Yarm, Teesside, with dozens of members of the public desperate to help.

One line of inquiry was that there was an altercation outside the Keys pub, and Cleveland Police has appealed for any dashcam footage from the night.

The force said a 16-year-old boy and an 18-year-old man have come forward in relation to their inquiries and they will be interviewed later.

Searches were ongoing around Yarm, with officers carrying out house-to-house inquiries and checking for CCTV systems.

Please see our statement on Facebook about Public Searches in Yarm.https://t.co/ufdlYm2nRi Please do not turn up. Please allow specially trained officers to continue the search for Luke. Thank you for your cooperation and understanding. — Cleveland Police UK (@ClevelandPolice) January 28, 2019

The force urged members of the public to stay away from their official search sites, which were being managed by specially trained officers, and reminded people hoping to help that Yarm School was private property.

A force spokesman said: “We are aware of commentary, various rumours and speculation on social media but at this stage our priority is to find Luke and reunite him with his family.

“We appreciate this is a very worrying and distressing time for Luke’s family and friends and we completely understand they want to do all they can to find Luke, we would however ask for everyone’s co-operation and understanding while professionally trained officers continue to carry out safe, effective searches rather than potentially putting themselves in danger in publicly organised searches.”

Mr Jobson’s family asked for help in tracing him over the weekend and an appeal on Facebook has been shared more than 60,000 times.

His aunt wrote: “Luke needs to be found and needs to be home – FAST, he is 22, he wouldn’t hurt a fly, he is popular, happy calm lad that needs to be found ASAP.”

Specialist searchers were working over the weekend and the police helicopter was brought in to help.

Any drivers who were in the area early on Saturday who may have dashcam footage were asked to help police, as well as local people with CCTV.