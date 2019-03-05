A 17-year-old boy has been charged with the murder of a teenage grammar school boy who was stabbed to death in a Cheshire village, Greater Manchester Police said.

Yousef Makki, 17, who dreamed of becoming a heart surgeon, was attacked on Saturday in Hale Barns, a leafy village south of Manchester popular with top footballers and celebrities.

On Tuesday, GMP confirmed a teenage boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was charged with Yousef’s murder and possession of a bladed article.

Another 17-year-old boy, who also cannot be named for legal reasons, was charged with assisting an offender and possession of a bladed article.

They both remain in custody and will appear before Manchester Youth Court on Wednesday, the force said.

Yousef, from Burnage, Manchester, is thought to have won a scholarship to attend the £12,000 a year independent Manchester Grammar School.

In a tribute, his family described the teenager as a “loving and caring son and brother” who was sporty and a dedicated student.

Police at the scene of the stabbing (Peter Byrne/PA)

“We are absolutely devastated and cannot believe that our son has gone. This senseless loss has affected the whole community,” they said.

“Yousef had only phoned home hours earlier to say that he would be home for his tea, but the next knock at the door were officers with the tragic news, it is every parent’s worst nightmare.”

Police were first alerted around 6.40pm on Saturday to reports a teenager had been stabbed on Gorse Bank Road, Hale Barns.

Officers attended the scene and Yousef was taken to hospital, where he died a short time later.

Floral tributes have been left on the tree-lined street where Yousef was found injured.

A two-minute silence was held on Monday by pupils and staff at his school, which described him as “a dearly-loved young man and incredibly bright pupil” who was studying four A-levels and had aspirations to pursue a career in medicine.