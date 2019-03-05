A man has been arrested in Leicester in connection with the murder of teenager Jodie Chesney who was stabbed to death in east London, the Metropolitan Police said.

Jodie, 17, was with friends near a children’s playground on Harold Hill when she was approached by two males and knifed in the back in a seemingly motiveless attack.

She was pronounced dead just over an hour after officers were called to the park at 9.25pm on Friday.

In a statement the force said: “A male (no further details) was arrested in Leicester on Tuesday, March 5 in connection with the murder of Jodie Chesney, 17.

Flowers near the scene in St Neot’s Road in Harold Hill, east London (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

“He remains in custody at this time. Arrangements will be made to transport the male to London in due course.”

In the wake of Jodie’s death, her family have backed calls for tougher sentences on knife crime.

Relative Karen Chesney appealed on Facebook for support for a petition calling for a 10-year jail term for knife possession and 25 years for using a knife.

On Tuesday afternoon, the Parliament petition had been signed more than 33,000 times. A total of 100,000 signatures are required before a petition can be considered for debate by MPs.

A post-mortem carried out on Sunday established that the cause of Jodie’s death was trauma and haemorrhage.

Jodie was a Girl Scout and school friends said students at Havering College would be wearing purple next Friday in honour of Jodie and her Barking & Dagenham scout troop colours.

She posted a photograph on Instagram with fellow scouts at 10 Downing Street on Remembrance Day last year, with the caption: “I’m basically famous now … this was such a good opportunity and so much fun.”