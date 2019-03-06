The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will travel to Blackpool on Wednesday visiting tourist hotspots and seeing some of the health and social problems facing the seaside town.

William and Kate will first drop in on Blackpool Tower, one of the Lancashire Resort’s most famous landmarks, for a round table briefing about the town’s recent history, the challenges and the investment and regeneration efforts that are currently under way.

Kate and William will visit Blackpool Tower (Peter Byrne/PA)

As they depart, the royal visitors will spend time on the Comedy Carpet, the UK’s biggest public outdoor artwork on the promenade, to meet with members of the public gathered outside.

The Comedy Carpet is at the foot of Blackpool Tower (Dave Thompson/PA)

The royal couple will then travel to Blackpool Central Library where they will join two separate discussions focusing on issues and initiatives of particular relevance to each of their ongoing charitable interests.

Kate will continue her work on early childhood and join people involved in Blackpool’s A Better Start programme, including health visitors, practitioners from the Family Nurse Partnership, and parents.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will travel to Blackpool on Wednesday 6th March, visiting investment and regeneration projects being overseen by @BpoolCouncil, starting with a visit to the iconic Blackpool Tower. pic.twitter.com/U2b7AUeysV — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) February 26, 2019

William will meet people affected by problems around mental health, including issues such as homelessness and addiction, and will meet the people making a difference through the innovative work locally.

Their final stop of the day will be to visit Revoe Park, a former hangout for drug users, which was recently revamped to include a community garden.