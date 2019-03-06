Knife crime and Brexit lead the Wednesday’s papers.

The Daily Mail leads with a court’s decision not to jail a teenager “with a history of carrying a knife”, while Boris Johnson has called for the police to have more stop-and-search powers.

The Sun says the Army is on standby to help tackle the knife crime crisis.

Tomorrow's front page: The Defence Secretary is ready to send in the Army to help tackle the knife crime crisis

School pupils are getting lessons in how to deliver first aid to knife-crime victims, The Times reports.

The Times 6/3/2019Kylie Jenner, 21 is the youngest self-made billionaire of all time! She has 128 million followers on Instagram. Most of her $900 fortune comes from Kylie Cosmetics.

Counter-terror police are investigating three explosive devices sent to major transport hubs in London, the Daily Mirror reports.

The Daily Telegraph says a possible Irish dissident plot is being considered as a line of inquiry into the packages.

The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph 'Bomb plot with stamp of "Irish dissidents"'

The i and the Metro also lead with the story.

Northern Ireland faces “grave” consequences from a no-deal Brexit, a top civil servant has told the Financial Times.

Just published: front page of the Financial Times UK edition Wednesday March 6

The Home Office has been criticised over its decision-making despite concerns raised by the Windrush scandal, The Guardian reports.

Guardian front page, Wednesday 6 March 2019: MPs condemn Home Office over new Windrush failings

And criminals are making large amounts of money by selling unlicensed drugs on the internet, the Daily Express reports.