A rare bottle of whisky with a label designed by the Sgt. Pepper’s album cover co-creator has sold for more than £600,000.

The Macallan 60-year-old 1926 led the Bonhams whisky sale in Edinburgh on Wednesday, and features a label designed by acclaimed British pop artist Sir Peter Blake.

It lay at the distillery for more than six decades in an oaken cask brought from Spain, before it was bottled in 1986.

Auctioneer Charles Graham-Campbell during the auction for the 60-year-old Macallan (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Only 12 bottles with the label designed by Sir Peter – most popularly known for co-creating the cover for The Beatles’ 1967 album Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band – were issued.

It had been estimated to be worth between £500,000 and £700,000, having been kept by a UK collector who acquired the bottle on its release in 1986.

The winning bid for the bottle was £615,063.

Another of the bottles sold last May at Bonhams in Hong Kong for £751,703.