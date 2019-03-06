A man dialled 999 to tell police he thinks David Beckham’s fame and fortune has “bought him nothing”.

The caller, slurring his words at around 3am, told the handler: “I can walk down the shop and get corned beef and things, he can’t do that.

“So, all his fame and fortune has bought him nothing.”

This was one of our more unusual calls. Being worried David Beckham can’t buy his own corned beef isn’t a reason to call us. Calls like these cause delay and put lives at risk. Please only contact us when you really need to. #WednesdayWisdom pic.twitter.com/Cb4jdjbW7b — Cambs police (@CambsCops) March 6, 2019

Asked why he has called Cambridgeshire Police, the man replies “Well, I’m just informing you of that.”

He is advised to go to bed but persists.

“Well, all I’m saying to him – David Beckham – is are you any cleverer than me? Because I don’t think you are.”

The handler replies: “He might not be, I don’t know. I don’t know him. Maybe message him on Twitter.

“I’m going to have to clear the line because we are busy.”

Cambridgeshire Police, which released a recording of the call to urge people to only dial 999 in an emergency, said it has received 140 hoax calls this year to date.