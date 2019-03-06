A 17-year-old boy has been arrested after a woman and young child died at a property in Ipswich.

Police said they were called by East of England Ambulance Service at 5pm on Wednesday after a woman’s body was found at an address in Swinburne Road.

A young child also discovered at the address was treated by paramedics but died at the scene, Suffolk Police said.

The force said next of kin for both of the victims have been informed.

The arrested teenager has been taken to Martlesham police station for questioning.

It is understood he has not been detained on suspicion of murder or manslaughter.

Police have appealed for anyone with information to come forward.