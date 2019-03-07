Knife crime continues to top the agenda on Thursday following another fatal stabbing in the capital.

The Sun asks: “When will it stop?” as it reports that a man in his mid-20s was knifed in the street in east London.

Tomorrow's front page: Britain's relentless toll of sickening knife crime claims another victim https://t.co/jK9ofDtim5 pic.twitter.com/rvcvGp5tMZ — The Sun (@TheSun) March 6, 2019

“Another life lost”, says the Daily Mirror, reporting that the Prime Minister had come under fire for her refusal to link knife crime and police cuts.

The Home Secretary Sajid Javid is set to clash with Mrs May after backing demands by police chiefs for an emergency grant to fund a short-term “surge” of officers to fight knife crime, the The Guardian says.

The i leads on the same story and reports that a former Metropolitan Police commissioner accused the PM of not listening.

In other news, the Daily Telegraph claims the Cabinet expect Mrs May’s Brexit deal to be defeated by up to 100 votes next week.

The Daily Mail leads on a study which suggests a low-calorie diet can reverse type 2 diabetes.

And The Times reports that a third of British billionaires have moved to tax havens amid an exodus over the past decade.

Elsewhere, the Metro says burglars broke into the home of Brendan Rodgers.

And the Daily Express reports that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were visibly shocked by the conditions they saw on a visit to a home owned by a slum landlord.