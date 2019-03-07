The Queen will visit the Science Museum to announce its summer exhibition – Top Secret.

One of the star attractions from the forthcoming event will be on display for the head of state, an enigma machine loaned by GCHQ – the intelligence, security and cyber organisation.

It will be the second time in the past few weeks the Queen will have seen one of these iconic pieces of equipment used by Nazi forces during the Second World War to encrypt their messages.

During a visit to GCHQ’s former home in central London the Queen was shown the device along with a phone used by Margaret Thatcher to scramble her conversations when Prime Minister.

The Queen sent the first royal tweet under her own name to declare the opening of the new Information Age Galleries at the Science Museum in 2014 (Chris Jackson/PA)

When she tours the Science Museum in central London the Queen will meet primary school children taking part in an activity with beebots – robots designed for use by youngsters – and chat to other students involved in computer coding sessions.

The Queen will also unveil the Smith Centre – a new space at the Science Museum which can trace its origins back to the Great Exhibition of 1851 and aims to ignite curiosity among visitors of all ages through iconic objects, exhibitions and stories of scientific achievement.

Science Museum supporters and employees who will benefit from the new space, which will be used for networking, events and lectures, will meet the Queen when she tours the facility.

The Queen last visited the Science Museum in 2014 when she sent the first royal tweet under her own name to declare the opening of the new Information Age Galleries.