The body of a missing woman has been found in a shallow grave.

A murder inquiry has been launched after the body of Laureline Garcia-Bertaux was discovered in south-west London, the Metropolitan Police said.

The 34-year-old, from Richmond upon Thames, was reported missing after she did not turn up for work on Monday.

Her body was found in a garden in Darell Road in Kew on Wednesday evening.

A police cordon at Darell Road in Kew after a body was found in a shallow grave in the garden (Steve Parsons/PA Wire) Police have launched a murder investigation.

No-one has been arrested and a post-mortem examination is to be carried out.

Jon Hughes, chief executive of public relations company Golin, said: “We can confirm that one of our employees has been reported missing.

“We are supporting the police in their inquiries.”

Murder investigation launched in Kew after body of woman found https://t.co/ZYtvYbXCrm — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) March 7, 2019

A large police cordon has been put in place around the scene in Darell Road which extends to cover the garden and passageway area at the back of the terraced property.

With the noise of playing children echoing from a nearby school, forensics officers in blue suits could be seen erecting a large tent, with evidence markers visible down the narrow alley between a number of homes.