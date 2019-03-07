A black Bugatti has become the most expensive new car ever sold after fetching almost £14.4 million.
La Voiture Noire – French for “The Black Car” – is a low-slung sports car with a huge 16-cylinder engine and Bugatti’s trademark front grille.
The manufacturer unveiled it at the Geneva car show this week, and said on Thursday that it had been sold at what it and industry experts said was a record price for a new car.
It sold for 16.7 million euro (£14.36 million).
The identity of the buyer has not been revealed, though the buzz surrounding the move will have burnished Bugatti’s image as a maker of luxury trophy cars.
Stephan Winkelmann, president of Volkswagen-owned Bugatti, said: “The true form of luxury is individuality.”