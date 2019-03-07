A former police constable who encouraged a teenager to send him naked images of herself on Snapchat has been jailed for nine months.

Ex-safety and safeguarding adviser Paul Davies – who had warned youngsters about the dangers of so-called sexting in his role as a specialist youth officer – groomed the 17-year-old girl after meeting her while on duty.

The married father-of-two, who retired after his arrest, showed no emotion as he was jailed at Wolverhampton Crown Court.

The 57-year-old, who had responsibility for schools and colleges in the Dudley area of the West Midlands, pleaded guilty to making indecent images of a child after screenshotting five photographs sent to him in March and April last year.

Paul Davies (West Midlands Police/PA)

Judge James Burbidge QC was told Davies had exchanged images with the teenager after instigating sexualised conversation with her.

The judge told Davies he had occupied a trusted position which required him to go into schools and talk to children about “appropriate and sensible” conduct.

The judge added: “You were a married man in service as a police officer, telling them no doubt about the problems of the internet and problems with disclosing images.

“Ultimately you took the step to provide (the teenager) with your personal telephone number. In essence, you groomed her.

“There is no suggestion you coerced her but it was all at your instigation. You have caused these images to be sent to you.

“You had been for many years a youth police officer. You were well placed on a daily basis to know how wrong that which you embarked upon was.”

Because of Davies’s position as a youth officer, coupled with the grooming and the age gap between the officer and the girl, it would not be just to pass a non-custodial sentence, the judge said.

Defence counsel Simon Hunka said Davies, of Thoresby Croft, Dudley, had “lost quite literally everything” – including employment in a warehouse – due to press coverage of the case.

Offering mitigation before sentencing, Mr Hunka told the court: “He has been a local police officer for that area for many, many years.

“It is where he grew up – it is the only place he has ever lived. Having once been somebody who was looked up to, he now occupies a position where people find it difficult to meet his eye.”

Commenting after the hearing, Detective Constable Leanne Tully, from the public protection unit at West Midlands Police, said: “Davies was a young persons’ officer during his time with the force, which makes this all the more deplorable.

“There is no place in society for this kind of behaviour and he must now serve time behind bars.”