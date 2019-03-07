Detectives are investigating three deaths at a flat in Northern Ireland.

The bodies of a man, a woman and a teenage girl were discovered at Glin Ree Court in Newry, Co Down, at around 11am on Thursday morning, police said.

Detectives are investigating after the bodies of three people were discovered at a flat in Glin Ree Court, Newry. The bodies of a male and two females were found at around 11am this morning. — PSNI (@PoliceServiceNI) March 7, 2019

It is understood they died in a violent way and one line of inquiry is a double-murder suicide. It is also understood that all three were known to each other.

Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) Detective Superintendent Jason Murphy said: “The circumstances of the deaths will now be subject to investigation and post-mortem examinations will take place in due course.

Police said post-mortem examinations are due to take place (Niall Carson/PA)

“At this stage it would not be appropriate to elaborate further on the circumstances as our inquiries at an extremely early stage.”

Officers are at the scene and police tape marked the area preserved for forensic investigation in front of some whitewashed flats.

Newry is close to Northern Ireland’s border with the Irish Republic.

Terrible news breaking. This community is in shock and a dark cloud hangs over Newry this afternoon. It’s my understanding three people have lost their lives. Police are describing those deaths as suspicious. My thoughts and prayers are with the families of the deceased. pic.twitter.com/YXtLhIjZlg — JUSTIN MCNULTY (@JustinMcNu1ty) March 7, 2019

SDLP politician Justin McNulty said: “Terrible news breaking.

“This community is in shock and a dark cloud hangs over Newry this afternoon.

“My thoughts and prayers are with the families of the deceased.”