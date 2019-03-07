Children and teachers across the United Kingdom today celebrated the magic of literature as they donned costumes to mark World Book Day.

Characters from fictional favourites including Roald Dahl’s Matilda and David Walliams’ Gangsta Granny could be seen alongside Disney princesses and Marvel action heroes as schools marked the annual tradition, which today celebrates its 22nd birthday.

Siblings Priya Gillott, six, and Klay Gillot, four, from Scunthorpe, North Lincolnshire, dressed respectively as Mary Poppins and Elmer the Patchwork Elephant.

Cannot cope with the cuteness!! My niece and nephew fully embracing #WorldBookDay2019 🥰📚💛✨ pic.twitter.com/w8kodiEieb — Leah (@LeahGillott) March 7, 2019

Teacher Kirsty Crommie, 39, of Falkirk, also joined in the fun dressed as the House With Chicken Legs by Sophie Anderson.

TV presenter Denise Van Outen’s daughter Betsy went to school as Matilda.

And author Jonathan Joly and Vlogger Anna Salcone Joly’s children wore costumes evoking The Tiger who Came To Tea and Evie from Descendants.

Happy World Book Day! 🌍📚 From Evie (Descendants) 💙🍎 and the Tiger who Came to Tea 🐯☕️ #worldbookday #descendants #tigerwhocametotea pic.twitter.com/mjCjaJW4b2 — Anna Saccone Joly (@AnnaSaccone) March 7, 2019

Actress Lucy-Jo Hudson took to Instragram to share daughter Sienna Rae’s take on Mary Poppins.

And model and presenter Katie Piper shared an image of her “slightly reluctant What the Ladybird Heard”.

There were also some young minds who were inspired by work outside of the world of fiction.

Hero, 10, from Yorkshire, recently became a fan of the BBC One series Call The Midwife, which is based on the Jennifer Worth memoir of the same name.

Hero opted for a costume inspired by character Sister Juliene, played by Jenny Agutter.

Hero, 10, dressed as Sister Julienne from Call The Midwife (Rebecca Silverwood/PA)

Hero’s mother, Rebecca Silverwood, said the costume was also a nod to Hero’s great-grandmother Kathleen Callinan, who was a nurse at Pinderfields Hospital during the 1950s and 1960s.

Over the course of a week, Hero and her mother collected the items together, adding last-minute touches including the trimmed lace and her great-grandmother’s nursing badge and watch.

Hero said she “feels a connection today in wearing her badge and watch” on World Book Day, and knows her great-grandmother would be “very pleased” with her costume.