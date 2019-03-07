The Scottish Government has said it will increase the number of modern apprenticeship opportunities for young people.

Making the announcement on Thursday, Fair Work Minister Jamie Hepburn said the number would rise to 29,000 next year, with the Government having committed to having 30,000 new apprenticeship starts each year by 2020.

The target includes modern and graduate apprenticeships, with the goal of having 28,000 modern apprenticeship starts for 2018-19 expected to be met.

Around 27,145 people started modern apprenticeships in 2017-2018, surpassing the government’s 27,000 target.

At least 29,000 new Modern Apprentices will get access to work-based skills and learning next year in a continued effort to support youth employment. Fair Work Minister @jamiehepburn announced the new target today #ScotAppWeek @skillsdevscot https://t.co/jXAhap3DNX pic.twitter.com/NGjv3o6bEP — ScotGovEconomy (@scotgoveconomy) March 7, 2019

Mr Hepburn said: “It is vital we continue to develop Scotland’s young workforce to meet the emerging needs and opportunities of our employers and economy.

“That is why we are expanding the number of Modern Apprenticeship places available to 29,000 next year, meaning even more people can access a wide variety of work-based learning.

“Apprenticeships are a fantastic way for all employers to invest in their workforce and provide the skills the economy needs now and in the future.

“The Scottish Government are funding more apprentices than ever before and we remain firmly on track to achieve our ambitious target of 30,000 new apprenticeship starts by 2020.”

Damien Yeates, Skills Development Scotland chief executive, said: “We will continue to work with industry and business to ensure a work-based learning and apprenticeship system that meets their needs while supporting the Scottish economy.”