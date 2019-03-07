A teenager has died in a stabbing in West Kensington, west London.

The male, who police said was aged in his late teens, was found with stab injuries to his chest on Thursday afternoon.

Police were called to Lanfrey Place at 2.14pm and the victim was taken to hospital but later died.

Yousef Bahadory, who owns a dry cleaners close to the scene, said: “The boy was on the floor. There was so much blood. Someone went to get a doctor from the surgery nearby and she was pumping his chest.”

Forensics officers began searching a drain on North End Road on Thursday evening, and photographs taken at the scene appear to show a knife which had been extracted from the drain.

No arrests have been made and inquiries continue, the Metropolitan Police said.