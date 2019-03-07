A Frenchman suspected of working for the Islamic State group has been found guilty of gunning down four people at a Jewish museum in Belgium in 2014.

The presiding judge at the Brussels criminal court, Laurence Massart, said Mehdi Nemmouche was guilty of committing four terrorist murders.

An Israeli couple and two workers at the museum in Brussels were killed on May 24 2014.

The 33-year-old killer sat impassively while the verdict was read.

Nemmouche could face up to 30 years in prison. The court is expected to impose the sentence on Monday.

An alleged accomplice, Nacer Bendrer, was found guilty of supplying the revolver and assault rifle used in the murders.

Bendrer, 30, sat with his head bowed during the reading of the verdicts.

Defence lawyers had argued the killings were part of a conspiracy and Nemmouche was set up by security officials — perhaps from Iran or Lebanon — who shot the couple because the Israelis might have been members of Mossad, Israel’s intelligence service.

Security camera video from the Jewish museum’s entrance showed a man wearing a baseball cap and armed with a revolver shoot the man and woman in the back of the heads at point-blank range.

He then walked down a corridor and fired into offices at the two other victims, before pulling out an assault rifle to spray the area. It was over in 82 seconds and the killer strode away without looking back.

Nemmouche, who prosecutors claim fought alongside Islamic State extremists in Syria, was captured in France almost a week later in possession of the weapons used in the killing.

French authorities also allege he was one of the jihadists who kept four French journalists hostage until they were freed in April 2014 in Syria. Nemmouche faces charges in France linked to the hostage-taking.

President Donald Trump has demanded that European countries take back their citizens who went to the Middle East to fight in Syria, but many countries have voiced concern over how to bring home-grown IS extremists to trial.