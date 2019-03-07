Several members of the emergency services have received honours for their response to the series of terror attacks in the UK in 2017.

Pc Samuel Balfour, who was one of the first on the scene of the London Bridge attack, was awarded the Queen’s Police Medal by the Prince of Wales at Buckingham Palace on Thursday.

He told the Press Association: “I was really proud – really, really proud.

“It’s quite a surprise to get the letter through the post.

“As a constable, to receive it, it’s an honour because you tend to think it’s an award reserved for the more senior ranks.”

Asked if he thought the terror threat had receded over the past year, he replied: “You always have to be aware, you see in the media all the time that the threat is constantly there.

“We are reminded constantly at work that the threat is always there and to be aware and to be prepared.

“But I would like to think that will be the last major attack for a long time.”

Also recognised for his response to the London Bridge attack was Pc Timothy Andrews, while Pc Nick Carlisle was honoured for his role in dealing with the Westminster Bridge attack.

Both officers were awarded the Queen’s Police Medal.

Robert Gallagher of Greater Manchester Police was awarded an MBE for his work co-ordinating the forensic response to the Manchester Arena bombing, including identifying victims.