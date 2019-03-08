Dogs of all shapes and sizes have been showing up in style as Crufts returns to Birmingham.

Arriving in onesies, snoods and doggy booties, working dogs from the great dane to the dobermann kicked off the world-famous show on Thursday.

Luther, an Irish water spaniel from Cumbria, was named the best gun dog and is the first of seven to make this weekend’s showpiece competition.

Owner Judith Carruthers said she was in “total shock” at her spaniel taking the top spot.

Two old English sheepdogs show off their waterproof footwear (Beat Media Group/PA)

She said: “He’s such a young dog. His grandfather won best in group seven years ago but we’re not used to having this spotlight on us.

“Reaching the best in show final is just such an honour, it’s been a great effort and everyone is over the moon.”

About 27,000 dogs are due to be at Crufts 2019, including Pyrenean mountain dog Boris (Aaron Chown/PA)

Staying true to being man’s, and woman’s, best friend, many dogs mimicked their owners’ sense of style on arrival.

Susan Reilly and Boris, her Pyrenean mountain dog, sported matching looks as they arrived at Birmingham’s National Exhibition Centre (NEC) on Friday.

Italian greyhounds arrive in matching styles for day two of Crufts (Beat Media Group/PA)

The second day of Crufts will see working breeds and pastoral breeds​ competing to represent their group in the show’s finale.

Day three of the show on Saturday will see terrier and hound breeds​ on the main stage, followed by utility and toy breeds, who will close the show on Sunday.