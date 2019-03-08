A mother and daughter who were found dead with a man at a flat in Co Down, in what has been described as an “unspeakable tragedy”, have been named as Giselle and Allison Marimon-Herrera.

Detectives from the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) launched a murder inquiry after the bodies of the man, 38, and the mother and daughter, 37 and 15, were found at Glin Ree Court in Newry, Co Down, at about 11am on Thursday.

The circumstances and causes of death have not yet been established, police said.

The man has not been named.

We can confirm that the two females who were found dead at their Glin Ree Court apartment home on Thursday were Giselle Marimon-Herrera, 37, and her 15 year old daughter Allison. pic.twitter.com/8vHdJ8XWds — PSNI (@PoliceServiceNI) March 8, 2019

Ms Marimon-Herrera is originally from Colombia and moved to Northern Ireland four years ago.

She worked in the Newry area.

Her daughter Allison was born in Spain and has lived in Northern Ireland since 2017. She attended Newry High School.

Detective Superintendent Jason Murphy said they were working to find out what exactly happened at the flat in Newry and described it as an “unspeakable tragedy”.

“I believe that Giselle and Allison were still alive in the early hours of Sunday morning but family members have not been able to contact them since,” he said.

“The exact circumstances of what happened in their home remains the subject of our investigation.

Forensic officers at flats in Newry where the bodies were found (Niall Carson/PA)

“I would appeal today to anyone who came into direct contact with either Giselle or Allison, or communicated with them via text or social media since Friday, to contact detectives in Newry.

“We are currently supporting the families of those involved as well as Newry High School. I would ask that they are given the time and space to come to terms with these tragic events.”

Mr Murphy said definitive causes of death have not been established, adding that post mortem examinations were under way.

“While our investigation remains at an early stage, there is no evidence at this time that anyone else was involved,” he said.

“This is an unspeakable tragedy and anyone with information should contact detectives on 101.”