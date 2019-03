The Duchess of Sussex has taken part in a panel discussion to mark International Women’s Day.

Heavily pregnant Meghan joined singer Annie Lennox, former Australian PM Julia Gillard and other leading figures to debate a range of issues affecting women today.

The event was organised by the Queen’s Commonwealth Trust, which Meghan became vice-president of earlier on Friday.

The duchess was greeted by Lord Geidt, former private secretary to the Queen, as she arrived at the event at King’s College in London (Yui Mok/PA)

Meghan was joined by singer Annie Lennox, model Adwoa Aboah, ex-Australian PM Julia Gillard and Angeline Murimirwa of the Campaign for Female Education (Daniel Leal-Olivas/AFP)

Meghan spoke about her pregnancy during the event, saying her bump has been treating her ‘very well’ (Daniel Leal-Olivas/AFP)

The duchess said feminism is not a ‘trend’, and it will instead be ‘part of the conversation forever’ (Daniel Leal-Olivas/AFP)

Meghan looked happy and relaxed during the event, and wore a short, high-neck black and white patterned dress (Daniel Leal-Olivas/AFP)

The crowds were out in force to catch a glimpse of the duchess outside the venue (Yui Mok/PA)

Meghan teamed her outfit with a black blazer, black clutch and black court shoes (Yui Mok/PA)

Well-wishers were eager to get their own photo of Meghan before she departed (Yui Mok/PA)