President Donald Trump is heading to Alabama to survey the damage from a deadly tornado outbreak that devastated a small town, killing several people.

President Trump is expected to tour rural Lee County in eastern Alabama, where 23 people died on Sunday in an E4 tornado that carved a path of destruction nearly a mile wide.

AL: As you check your property after the March 3rd tornado, document any damage or loss with photos and videos before starting to clean up. You’ll be able to share these with your insurance agent. pic.twitter.com/VEkFHh6rB6 — FEMA Region 4 (@femaregion4) March 7, 2019

It was one of at least 36 tornadoes confirmed to have touched down across the south east of the country in a deadly weekend outbreak.

President Trump has said he has instructed the Federal Emergency Management Agency to give Alabama “the A Plus treatment” as the state recovers, marking the latest example of the president’s differing rhetoric concerning states that voted for and against him.

President Trump had already been scheduled to fly south on Friday for a weekend at his private Mar-a-Lago club.