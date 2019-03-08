A 77-year-old and a 50-year-old have been arrested after an assault rifle was seized from the boot of a vehicle.

Officers stopped two vehicles in Peckham, south London, at around 5pm on Thursday and found an Armi Jager AP80 .22 rifle with a loaded magazine.

Scotland Yard said it is believed to be a fully automatic assault rifle.

The weapon, believed to be a fully automatic assault rifle, seized by police (Metropolitan Police/PA)

Two men, aged 77 and 50, were arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm and ammunition with intent to endanger life.

The 50-year-old resisted arrest and a taser was deployed and discharged by armed officers.

He was treated for minor injuries in hospital and has since been released and taken into custody.

The 77-year-old also remains in custody at a local police station.

Detective Chief Inspector James Harper, of the Trident and Area Crime Command, said: “I have no doubt that removing this weapon from circulation has prevented death or serious injury.

“Trident officers will continue to work tirelessly to disrupt and detect such criminality.”