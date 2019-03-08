Thirteen people have been arrested after a protest against the Scottish Oil Club’s annual dinner in Edinburgh.

Extinction Rebellion Scotland held a planned demonstration outside the National Museum of Scotland, saying the oil and gas industry should not be celebrated.

Several of the group’s members occupied the main hall past the museum’s closing time in a bid to delay the dinner, said to be attended by 890 fossil fuel industry executives.

After negotiating with police, 13 of the protesters in the museum were arrested.

Waiting for the last few brave Rebels to come out #ExtinctionRebellion pic.twitter.com/tmocdGglkk — Extinction Rebellion Scotland (@ScotlandXr) March 8, 2019

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “About 4.30pm officers in Edinburgh were deployed to a pre-planned protest at the National Museum of Scotland.

“At the close of normal business some protesters refused to leave.

“Following a period of negotiation, police provided a proportionate response to the protest and 13 have been arrested.

“Inquiries are ongoing.”

A statement from the group said hundreds of protesters remained outside while the last of those in the museum left around 8pm, delaying the dinner which was meant to be seated in the main hall at 7.30pm.