A man charged with murdering 17-year-old Jodie Chesney has been remanded in custody.

Manuel Petrovic, 20, appeared at Barkingside Magistrates’ Court, which was decorated outside with purple ribbons, the colour of the girl scout’s troop.

He is charged with one count of murder over the death of Jodie, who was fatally stabbed in the back as she played music with friends near a children’s playground in Harold Hill, east London, on March 1.

Petrovic, from nearby Romford, was arrested in Leicester on Tuesday.

Jodie, described by her father Peter as a “proud geek” and a “great girl”, was pronounced dead at the scene just over an hour after police were alerted to what they called a “savage, evil” attack at about 9.25pm.

Jodie’s father Peter, stepmother Joanne and sister Lucy (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

A post-mortem examination gave the cause of the death as trauma and haemorrhage.

Her death has added to the growing urgency for action to be taken to tackle knife crime.

Petrovic, wearing a grey tracksuit, spoke only to confirm his, name, date of birth, nationally as Croatian and address in Highfield Road during the three-minute hearing.

Purple bows and ribbons were attached to lamp posts and railings in Harold Hill after Jodie’s death (Jonathan Brady/PA)

His lawyer Zahir Ahmed said there was no application for bail and chairing magistrate Nigel Bower remanded Petrovic in custody to appear at the Old Bailey on Monday.

A second man arrested on suspicion of murder remains in custody, while the investigation continues.