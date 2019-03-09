Police are trying to establish the movements of a stolen car before a hit-and-run that left two people in hospital.

A Mazda MX-5 collided with a Ford Focus in Bishopbriggs on Wednesday evening.

Two men in the red Mazda fled on foot after the crash at the junction of Kenmure Avenue and Pollok Drive at around 9.50pm.

Police received several sightings of the car on the day of the crash (Police Scotland/PA)

Two women aged 73 and 54 and a 54-year-old man who were travelling in the Ford were taken to Glasgow Royal Infirmary, where the women remain in a serious but stable condition.

Police are following a positive line of inquiry and want to hear from anyone who saw the “distinctive”, old-style Mazda after it was reported stolen from Helenvale Court in Glasgow on Wednesday morning.

Officers are aware of several sightings in the Milton, Bishopbriggs and Kirkintilloch areas.

Sergeant Craig Beaver said: “We are trying to establish the movements of this vehicle between the time it was taken from Helenvale Court in Glasgow up until the road traffic collision that evening.

“The car in the photo is very distinctive and therefore we have already managed to gather some information on its whereabouts, however we continue to appeal for anyone who has seen it and who has not come forward to do so.

“We would also ask anyone who was driving in these areas last Wednesday to check their dash-cam footage. You may have vital information.

“Anyone with private CCTV footage in these areas is also asked to have a look back at it.”