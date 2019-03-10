Politics features prominently on many of the front pages on Sunday ahead of another crucial week for the Prime Minister.

The Sunday Telegraph reports that a poll indicates support for a no-deal Brexit is growing in the face of the European Union’s refusal to help salvage Theresa May’s deal.

The front page of tomorrow's Sunday Telegraph: 'Public swinging behind no-deal' #tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/r6jDUZgpem — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) March 9, 2019

Jacob Rees-Mogg warned she was heading for a crushing defeat on her deal this week, branding her plan “rotten”, the Sunday Express says.

SUNDAY EXPRESS: Rotten deal means we’ll never leave the EU #tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/I9czzkid2h — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) March 9, 2019

And the Sunday Times reports that the PM has been warned by Cabinet ministers that she may have to fall on her sword to save Brexit.

Meanwhile, The Observer leads on backlash against Sajid Javid following the death of Shamima Begum’s baby son.

The Home Secretary was accused of moral cowardice following the death of three-week-old Jarrah Begum, the paper says.

Elsewhere, the Mail on Sunday claims a nurse who worked for Stephen Hawking has been suspended.

MAIL ON SUNDAY: Nurse is suspended over care of Stephen Hawking #tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/OH6JWm21xy — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) March 9, 2019

And the Sunday Mirror says weapons branded with superhero logos are being sold online amid the recent surge in knife crime.