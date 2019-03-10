Here’s a look at the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s forthcoming baby in their own – and others’ – words:

– Kensington Palace

“Their Royal Highnesses the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are very pleased to announce that the Duchess of Sussex is expecting a baby in the Spring of 2019” – The official announcement of Meghan’s pregnancy in October.

– On the Royal Tour

“We have to try to pace her. We have to make sure she is well paced and not overdoing it. She had a very late night last night. She wants to do everything, but Prince Harry is encouraging her to pace herself” – A royal source about Meghan in Australia during the couple’s overseas tour.

– Meghan

“I’m feeling very pregnant” – The duchess on a visit to the Royal Variety care home in Twickenham in December.

The Duchess of Sussex unveils a plaque during a visit to the Royal Variety Charity’s care home, Brinsworth House, in Twickenham, west London (Geoff Pugh/PA)

“End of April, early May. One of my friends was saying she was five weeks early, so you can never really gauge … when it’s ready. We’re ready. We’re so excited” – Meghan about her due date on a trip to Birkenhead.

“You’re a fat lady” – Care home resident Peggy McEachrom to Meghan during a visit to the animal charity Mayhew. The duchess laughed and replied “I’ll take it.”

“I don’t, I promise you – no – we’re going to be surprised” – Meghan on not knowing whether the baby is going to be a boy or a girl.

“Everyone has a strong opinion on this” – The duchess on the sex of the baby.

Meghan has said Harry will be a ‘fantastic father’ (Danny Lawson/PA)

“He’s going to make a fantastic father” – Meghan about Harry.

“He’s going to be a good daddy” – The duchess about her husband at the Endeavour Fund Awards in February.

“We’re nearly there!” – Meghan at the reception marking the 50th anniversary of the Prince of Wales’s investiture.

– Harry

“From myself and my wife and our little bump, we are so grateful to be here” – Harry during a visit to the Abel Tasman National Park in New Zealand.

Harry during a visit to Abel Tasman National Park where he spoke about the ‘little bump’ (Paul Edwards/PA)

“As someone who is about to become a father, I am acutely aware of our shared responsibility to make this world more resilient and its inhabitants more accountable for the next generation” – The duke at a Commonwealth Youth Roundtable meeting in January.

“There’s a heavy baby in there” Harry at a reception at the Endeavour Fund Awards when Meghan was seven months pregnant.

Meghan at the annual Endeavour Fund Awards where Harry joked: ‘There’s a heavy baby in there’ (Tolga Akmen/PA)

“You’re pregnant? Is it mine?” – Harry jokes with Meghan during their trip to Morocco after being congratulated on the pregnancy.

– The Duchess of Cambridge

“It’s such a special time to have more kiddies – and a cousin for George and Charlotte and Louis, so it will be really special” – Kate about the royal baby during a trip to Leicester.

The Duchess of Cambridge greeting well-wishers during a visit to the University of Leicester (Phil Noble/PA)

– The Queen

“Closer to home, it’s been a busy year for my family, with two weddings and two babies, and another child expected soon. It helps to keep a grandmother well occupied” – The Queen in her 2018 Christmas Day message.

The Queen mentioned Harry and Meghan’s baby in her Christmas Day broadcast (John Stillwell/PA)

– George Clooney

“They’re just chasing Meghan Markle everywhere, she’s been pursued and vilified. She’s a woman who is seven months pregnant and she is being pursued and vilified and chased in the same way that Diana was, and it’s history repeating itself. And we’ve seen how that ends” – The actor on the treatment of Meghan.

George Clooney, with wife Amal, compared the treatment of Meghan to that of Diana, Princess of Wales (Gareth Fuller/PA)

– Thomas Markle

“I’m certainly hoping that everything goes well and they produce a beautiful baby and I’ll get to see a little Meghan or little Harry … I think she’ll make a great mum” – Meghan’s father on Good Morning Britain.

WORLD EXCLUSIVE ’We’re family. Please reach out to me.’ Meghan Markle’s father Thomas says he tries to reach out to his daughter every day but hasn’t had a response.@piersmorgan | @susannareid100 | #GMB pic.twitter.com/o4VgU96SGD — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) December 17, 2018

“There has to be a place for me, I’m her father – and I will be the grandfather to her children. I’m here. She knows it and I reach out to her and I need her to reach back to me.”- Thomas Markle on his role as a grandfather and his rift with Meghan.