The Duke and Duchess of Sussex could decide to have their royal baby christened in the church where they were married.

Harry and Meghan will be continuing a family tradition if they pick St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle, for their son or daughter’s baptism.

Parents-to-be Harry and Meghan (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

The gothic chapel is where the Prince and Princess of Wales had three-month-old Prince Harry christened four days before Christmas in 1984.

Baby Harry was said to have dozed and behaved impeccably during the private ceremony, but became tearful during the reception until he was comforted by his great-grandmother the Queen Mother.

The Prince and Princess of Wales with Prince Harry in his christening gown (PA)

Boisterous toddler Prince William, who was only two-and-a-half, charged around, running between the guests as they chatted in the castle afterwards, before taking centre stage in the official photos.

Prince William with the royals during official photos for Prince Harry’s baptism (PA)

With Harry and Meghan preparing to move to Frogmore Cottage in the grounds of the Windsor Estate, the chapel, which is only half a mile away, would be convenient in the early months of their parenthood, but also serve as a poignant reminder of their wedding day.

The duke and American former actress Meghan staged a glittering royal wedding in St George’s on May 19 last year.

Meghan and Harry exchanging vows in St George’s Chapel (Owen Humphreys/PA)

They are likely to be only a couple of weeks or even just a few days away from their first wedding anniversary together when their baby, due in late April or early May, arrives.

The Prince of Wales walking Meghan Markle to the altar of St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle for her wedding to Prince Harry (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

A Windsor christening might also increase the likelihood of the Queen attending the service.

The monarch missed Prince Louis’s baptism, which was held in the Chapel Royal, St James’s Palace, in July, ahead of a busy week of high-profile celebrations and a visit by American president Donald Trump.

The Queen with US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump during a ceremonial welcome at Windsor Castle (Matt Dunham/PA)

Windsor Castle – the Queen’s favourite home – is where she has spent an increasing amount of time in recent years.

The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh together at Windsor Castle, photographed by Annie Leibovitz in March 2016 pic.twitter.com/22JcBEJDze — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) June 1, 2016

A reception for guests, including the godparents who are traditionally announced on the morning of the ceremony, could be held at Harry and Meghan’s new home, which is fast being renovated, or even in the castle.

Windsor was described by Kensington Palace as a “very special place” for the Sussexes when their new official residence was gifted to them by the Queen last year.

Other options could include the Royal Chapel of All Saints in Windsor Great Park.

The Royal Chapel of All Saints, Windsor (Kirsty Wigglesworth/PA)

The royals gathered at All Saints in 2002 following the Queen Mother’s death for a special evensong service before the royal matriarch’s coffin began its journey to London.

The small Grade II listed chapel, which backs on to the Royal Lodge where the Duke of York now lives, has served as a royal chapel since 1825, when George IV converted it for use by the royal family.

Royal christenings are usually private affairs, with invitations extending only to close family and friends, and chosen godparents.

While St George’s Chapel can seat hundreds of people, intimate All Saints has room for around 90.

The Archbishop of Canterbury, who married Harry and Meghan, is usually called upon to perform the service.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge with Prince George at the Chapel Royal in St James’s Palace ahead of his christening (John Stillwell/PA)

The christenings of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s children were only the second time the royal babies had been seen, other than in photographs, following their debut outside the Lindo wing as newborns.

The Duke of Edinburgh, the Queen, the Duchess of Cornwall and William and Kate with Princess Charlotte at the Church of St Mary Magdalene (Chris Jackson/PA)

Both Prince George and Prince Louis’s big days were held in the historic Chapel Royal in London, while Charlotte was christened in the Church of St Mary Magdalene in Sandringham.

William, Kate and George with Charlotte in her pram following the princess’s baptism (Mary Turner/The Times/PA)

Harry and Meghan could choose the Chapel Royal, having their own personal connection with the tiny venue.

It was where Meghan was baptised and confirmed into the Christian faith in a secret ceremony by the Archbishop ahead of her marriage.

George was christened when he was three months old, while Princess Charlotte was only nine weeks, and Louis was 11 weeks.

Prince Louis’s christening (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

The Queen is head of the Church of England so christenings are a must for royal infants.

Windsor babies wear the family christening gown – a replica of the intricate frilly cream lace and satin robe made for Queen Victoria’s eldest daughter in 1841.