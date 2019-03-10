The Duke and Duchess of Sussex could decide to have their royal baby christened in the church where they were married.
Harry and Meghan will be continuing a family tradition if they pick St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle, for their son or daughter’s baptism.
The gothic chapel is where the Prince and Princess of Wales had three-month-old Prince Harry christened four days before Christmas in 1984.
Baby Harry was said to have dozed and behaved impeccably during the private ceremony, but became tearful during the reception until he was comforted by his great-grandmother the Queen Mother.
Boisterous toddler Prince William, who was only two-and-a-half, charged around, running between the guests as they chatted in the castle afterwards, before taking centre stage in the official photos.
With Harry and Meghan preparing to move to Frogmore Cottage in the grounds of the Windsor Estate, the chapel, which is only half a mile away, would be convenient in the early months of their parenthood, but also serve as a poignant reminder of their wedding day.
The duke and American former actress Meghan staged a glittering royal wedding in St George’s on May 19 last year.
They are likely to be only a couple of weeks or even just a few days away from their first wedding anniversary together when their baby, due in late April or early May, arrives.
A Windsor christening might also increase the likelihood of the Queen attending the service.
The monarch missed Prince Louis’s baptism, which was held in the Chapel Royal, St James’s Palace, in July, ahead of a busy week of high-profile celebrations and a visit by American president Donald Trump.
Windsor Castle – the Queen’s favourite home – is where she has spent an increasing amount of time in recent years.
A reception for guests, including the godparents who are traditionally announced on the morning of the ceremony, could be held at Harry and Meghan’s new home, which is fast being renovated, or even in the castle.
Windsor was described by Kensington Palace as a “very special place” for the Sussexes when their new official residence was gifted to them by the Queen last year.
Other options could include the Royal Chapel of All Saints in Windsor Great Park.
The royals gathered at All Saints in 2002 following the Queen Mother’s death for a special evensong service before the royal matriarch’s coffin began its journey to London.
The small Grade II listed chapel, which backs on to the Royal Lodge where the Duke of York now lives, has served as a royal chapel since 1825, when George IV converted it for use by the royal family.
Royal christenings are usually private affairs, with invitations extending only to close family and friends, and chosen godparents.
While St George’s Chapel can seat hundreds of people, intimate All Saints has room for around 90.
The Archbishop of Canterbury, who married Harry and Meghan, is usually called upon to perform the service.
The christenings of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s children were only the second time the royal babies had been seen, other than in photographs, following their debut outside the Lindo wing as newborns.
Both Prince George and Prince Louis’s big days were held in the historic Chapel Royal in London, while Charlotte was christened in the Church of St Mary Magdalene in Sandringham.
Harry and Meghan could choose the Chapel Royal, having their own personal connection with the tiny venue.
It was where Meghan was baptised and confirmed into the Christian faith in a secret ceremony by the Archbishop ahead of her marriage.
George was christened when he was three months old, while Princess Charlotte was only nine weeks, and Louis was 11 weeks.
The Queen is head of the Church of England so christenings are a must for royal infants.
Windsor babies wear the family christening gown – a replica of the intricate frilly cream lace and satin robe made for Queen Victoria’s eldest daughter in 1841.