A fire which damaged six commercial vehicles and a car at a heating firm is being treated as deliberate by police.

Emergency services were called to the scene at Aberdeen Heating on Newton Terrace at around 1.15am on Sunday.

Two fire engines went to the scene and had the blaze under control by around 2am.

Police are treating the incident as wilful fire-raising and appealed for information.

Detective Sergeant Martyn Thomson said: “We are treating this fire as wilful and enquiries are on-going. ”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident number 0404 of 10/03/2019 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 where anonymity can be maintained.