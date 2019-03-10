A woman has died after her car collided with five stationary vehicles.

Police said the 69-year-old woman was driving a silver Mercedes SLK north along Initiative Road in Lenzie when the crash happened at around 5.55pm on Saturday.

The woman was taken to Glasgow Royal Infirmary where she was pronounced dead.

A 35-year-old woman who was in one of the stationary vehicles, which were waiting at traffic lights, sustained minor injuries.

Police are appealing for information about the crash which happened near to Woodilee Road in the East Dunbartonshire town.

Sergeant Michael McCusker, of Glasgow Road Policing Department, said: “We are appealing for anyone who witnessed this incident, or has dash-cam footage from the Lenzie area last night, to get in touch with us.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police via 101, quoting incident number 3277 of Saturday March 9 2019.