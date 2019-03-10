Seven British passengers and one from Ireland were among the 157 people killed when an Ethiopian Airlines flight crashed shortly after take-off, officials have said.

Some 149 passengers and eight crew members were thought to have been on the Boeing 737-8 MAX plane destined for Nairobi when it hit the ground six minutes after departing Addis Ababa on Sunday morning.

Kenya’s transport secretary James Macharia told reporters that he could confirm there were nationals from at least 35 different countries on board, including seven passengers from the UK.

Ethiopian Airlines Group press conference on flight ET 302 accident Posted by Ethiopian Airlines on Sunday, March 10, 2019

Ethiopian Airlines told a press conference that an Irish citizen was also on board the flight which crashed at about 8.45am, leaving no survivors.

The cause of the crash was not yet known. Visibility was clear but air traffic monitor Flightradar24 said “vertical speed was unstable after take off”.

The pilot had sent out a distress call and was given the all clear to return, according to the airline’s chief executive Tewolde Gebremariam.

Senior captain Yared Getachew had a “commendable performance” having completed more than 8,000 hours in the air, the airline said.

The plane had flown from Johannesburg to Addis earlier on Sunday morning, and had undergone a “rigorous” testing on February 4, a statement continued.

Records show the plane was new and delivered to the airline as recently as November.

An eyewitness told the BBC there was an intense fire when the plane crashed.

We are saddened by the news of an Ethiopian Airlines passenger aircraft that is reported to have crashed 6 minutes after takeoff en route to Kenya. My prayers go to all the families and associates of those on board. — Uhuru Kenyatta (@UKenyatta) March 10, 2019

“The blast and the fire were so strong that we couldn’t get near it,” he said. “Everything is burnt down. There are four helicopters at the scene now.”

Mr Gebremariam was pictured leafing through what little was left of the wreckage as he visited the freshly ground earth under the blue sky of Ethiopia’s capital.

Tewolde Gebremariam, looks at the wreckage (Facebook via AP)

Minister Therese Coffey said no officials from the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) were on board, though she suspected some of the passengers had been travelling to the UN Environment Assembly in Nairobi.

UK investigators from the Air Accidents Investigation Branch are likely to be communicating with their counterparts in Ethiopia to keep next-of-kin informed.

Very sad to hear of the crash of the Ethiopian Airlines flight to Nairobi and the death of all passengers on board. I anticipate that several passengers will have been travelling to the UN Environment Assembly, though no one from Defra was on board. RIP. — Therese Coffey (@theresecoffey) March 10, 2019

Many of the passengers were from Kenya, but others were said to be from Italy, France, the US, Canada, Ethiopia, China, Egypt, the Netherlands, Slovakia and India.

The state-owned airline is frequently cited as the best-managed in Africa.

A statement from Boeing said the manufacturer was “deeply saddened” to learn of the disaster, adding: “We extend our heartfelt sympathies to the families and loved ones of the passengers and crew on board and stand ready to support the Ethiopian Airlines team.”

The last fatal Ethiopian Airlines passenger plane crash was in 2010 when all 90 on board were killed when the aircraft crashed minutes after take-off from Beirut.

The Foreign Office and Ireland’s foreign ministry were not immediately able to confirm any deaths.

“The Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade is aware of the incident, and we stand ready to provide consular assistance if requested,” a spokesman in Dublin said.