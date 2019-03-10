A fire crew was taken by helicopter to a remote island after a blaze broke out at a renowned bird observatory.

Another two crews were taken to Fair Isle, located between Shetland and Orkney, by boat to help a local team tackle the blaze.

No-one was injured but the building, which offered accommodation to visitors to the island, has been destroyed.

Heart breaking photos from Fair Isle. What an utter tragedy for the whole island and in particular the Parnaby’s. Time for the birding community to stand with them. pic.twitter.com/1UPAtwkQVB — Fred Fearn #FBPE (@fred_fearn) March 10, 2019

A statement on the Fair Isle Observatory & Guesthouse website said: “A major fire has tragically destroyed the Obs.”

The fire service was alerted to a blaze in the roof space shortly before noon on Sunday.

Devastating news coming through from Fair Isle, #Shetland this evening. The fire swamped the whole observatory building which has now collapsed. Thankfully nobody has been hurt and praise to all the islanders and emergency services personnel for their efforts. A sad, sad day. — Hugh Harrop Wildlife (@HughHarrop) March 10, 2019

Absolutely tragic news – our famous Fair Isle Bird Observatory has been lost to fire. Thank goodness no loss of life but heartfelt sympathy to David, Susannah and family and the islanders. We will rebuild. We have lost much and will lose a year. Close to my heart – very very sad. — Roy Dennis (@royhdennis) March 10, 2019

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) spokesman said: “Operations Control mobilised crews from Fair Isle and Shetland, with the crew from Lerwick transported via the Maritime Coastguard Agency’s Search and Rescue helicopter.

“Further resources were later mobilised to help tackle the fire, with two crews transported from Shetland to Fair Isle with the assistance of the RNLI.

“SFRS crews continue to tackle this significant fire, and will remain on scene overnight and into Monday.”