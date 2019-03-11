Brexit and the Ethiopian Airlines crash are top of the agenda for Monday’s papers.
Leading with the looming Commons vote on Theresa May’s deal, the Daily Mail carries a plea by Environment Secretary Michael Gove for rebel MPs to back the Prime Minister.
According to The Guardian Mrs May could face an attack on her leadership by Eurosceptic Tories.
The PM is facing “Brexit high noon” on Monday as the crunch week for Brexit gets off to a start, the Daily Express reports.
However some senior Conservative MPs are urging the PM to postpone Tuesday’s meaningful vote, The Times reports.
The Daily Telegraph says the European Union is preparing to impose punitive conditions if Britain seeks an extension to Article 50.
Meanwhile lenders have been told by the Bank of England to ensure they have enough liquid assets to resist a market meltdown caused by Britain crashing out of the EU without a deal, the Financial Times reports.
The Daily Mirror leads with the Ethiopian Airlines crash that killed 157 people, including seven Britons.
One of them, UN worker Joanna Toole, 36, from Devon, was a “very soft and loving” woman, her father said in a tribute reported by the i.
In other news, The Sun, leads with a pitch invader’s attack on Aston Villa captain Jack Grealish.
And the Metro leads with the case of runaway jihadi bride Shamima Begum.