A gang of four thieves barged into the home of a 78-year-old woman and robbed her.

The men, one of whom was carrying a weapon, barged into the victim’s Elderslie, Renfrewshire, when she answered her door on Sunday night.

After searching through the house in Thorndene, the four men fled with the terrified woman’s handbag.

The robbery happened at approximately 7.40pm and police are now hunting for the culprits, who are described as Eastern European and in their 20s.

Detective Inspector Robert Bowie of Paisley police office said: “This was an extremely frightening ordeal for this woman who was within her own home and the four men responsible must be caught.

“Officers are continuing to carry out enquiries on this crime and are still working to establish exactly what was stolen from the house last night.

“The only description we have of the four men at this time is that they were all aged in their early 20s and were wearing dark-coloured clothing.

“They were all of Eastern European appearance.

“I would appeal to anyone who was in this area last night and may have seen these men acting suspiciously, or who may have information that will help us trace the suspects.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Paisley Police Office on 101, quoting reference number 3699 of March 10.

Alternatively, information can be given to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.