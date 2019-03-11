A pedestrian has died in hospital a week after being hit by a car.

The 56-year-old pedestrian was on Hayfield Road in Kirkcaldy, Fife, when he was struck by a silver Audi A4 at about 12.50am on Sunday March 3.

He was taken to the town’s Victoria Hospital with serious head injuries.

He was then transferred to the Western General Hospital in Edinburgh where he died on Sunday, March 10.

Sergeant Nicola Young, of Fife’s road policing unit, said: “Our condolences are very much with the man’s family at this difficult time.

“We continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding this and would urge anyone who may have information which could be relevant, and who has not yet spoken to officers, to get in touch.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101.