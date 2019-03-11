The Duchess of Sussex has celebrated all things Canadian to mark Commonwealth Day – from its famous fashion designers to a maple syrup treat.

Dressed in a stunning outfit by Canadian born designer Erdem, Meghan and husband Harry visited Canada’s High Commission in London and were claimed by its top diplomat Janice Charette as Canada’s own.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrive for a visit to Canada House in London

The couple got an insight into Canadian culture when they watched youngsters, whose parents work at the commission, making and eating the quintessential sugary treat in Canada – maple taffy.

Maple syrup was poured on to crushed ice and as it hardened the children rolled it onto a stick and quickly devoured the delicacy traditionally served at this time of year from sugar shacks in the woods.

After watching the youngsters and listening as Harry asked “how many of these are you allowed?” the heavily pregnant duchess tried making one for herself and gave it to Elodie-Rose Dugua-Inegbese, aged nine.

The schoolgirl said about being given Meghan’s taffy: “I was so excited. She said ‘does anyone want one?’ And she said to me ‘would you like it?’ Then (she) handed it to me.”

The duke and duchess watched carefully as children made maple taffy

“It was really fun meeting Meghan and she’s really pretty and was really friendly.”

The duchess has an affinity with Canada having spent seven years working in the country, mostly based in Toronto, when filming the hit series Suits.

Harry and Meghan were invited to Canada House to meet the cream of Canadian talent in the UK from tech entrepreneurs and artists to business people and fashion designers.

Canada’s High Commissioner to the UK Janice Charette said: “We kind of claim them a little bit as Canadians for two reasons; one of course because of the duchess’ long time (association) she’s worked in Canada both in Toronto and Vancouver.

“But as well, one of their first outings as a couple was actually at the Invictus Games in Toronto so we like to think of them as having come home here to Canada House.”

Canada's High Commissioner to the UK said she sees the royal couple as one of their own

She added it was significant hosting the royal visit in the 70th anniversary year of the formation of the modern Commonwealth.

The high commissioner said: “For me, the chance to have them here and focus on Canadian youth, with (the duke) the youth ambassador of the Commonwealth and the duchess, who has responsibilities with the Commonwealth Trust most newly, this is about the future of the Commonwealth, talking to the young people.”

Before leaving, the couple were given clothes for their baby and Meghan said “Oh Hudson’s Bay goodies” when the gift box was opened and she recognised a tiny striped hat and mittens.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex received baby gifts from Canadian High Commissioner to the United Kingdom Janice Charette

Harry made a crowd of high commission staff laugh when he picked up a tiny pair of Manitobah Mukluks – moccasins – and sniffed them to see if they were real leather. The final present was an organic cotton Canadian maple leaf decorated baby bodysuit.