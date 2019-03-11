Storm Gareth will bring potentially destructive weather to parts of the UK this week, the Met Office has said.

Travel disruption and power cuts are also possible when the storm, which was named on Monday, hits on Tuesday, forecasters warned.

The Met Office has announced a yellow weather warning for Tuesday and Wednesday covering much of England, Wales, Northern Ireland and parts of Scotland.

A tweet said: “#StormGareth will bring strong winds across Northern Ireland through Tuesday afternoon into Wednesday, bringing the risk of damage to buildings, flying debris, large waves, power cuts and travel disruption.”

Another tweet added northern England is particularly at risk of travel disruption and localised flooding.

There could be 50mm to 60mm of rainfall over higher ground in Cumbria.

The storm was named by Met Éireann, the Irish weather service, and is the third named storm this year after Storm Erik in February and Freya earlier this month.

Met Office chief meteorologist Paul Gundersen said: “The strong north-westerly winds will also affect south-west Scotland late on Tuesday, spreading across much of England and Wales through Wednesday.

“Gusts of 50-55 mph are likely inland and up to 65 mph along western coasts. Winds will gradually ease during the afternoon.”

Gusts could even reach 80mph along northern coasts, the Met Office said.

A yellow weather warning for rain is also in place in parts of northern England on Thursday and Friday.

The storm has been caused by a deep area of low pressure.